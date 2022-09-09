ECOWAS Parliament

By Etop Ekanem

The Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd has been recognised for its innovation and operational excellence at this year’s edition of the ECOWAS Manufacturing Excellence Awards (EMEA).

The ceremony which held in Lagos, saw NBC clinch awards across three key categories that reflects its credentials as a champion of sustainable manufacturing in Nigeria.

According to the organisers, the annual award is aimed at celebrating outstanding individuals and organisations in the manufacturing industry that have demonstrated innovation and excellence across their operations and have made remarkable contributions to the growth of the local economy.

NBC emerged winner across three key categories, including ECOWAS Energy Drinks Manufacturing Company of the Year; Juice/Beverage Drinks Manufacturing Company of the Year, and ECOWAS Soft Drinks Manufacturing Company of The Year.

Commenting on the feat, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director at NBC, Ekuma Eze, expressed delight at the recognition, reiterating the company’s commitment to championing innovative and sustainable practices in the sector.

