By Dayo Johnson

ONDO State Governor and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has decried the statement credited to Niyi Akintola, SAN, referring to the immediate past President of the association, Olumide Akpata, as a boy.

Akeredolu, in a statement he personally signed through his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, in Akure, cautioned against divisive utterances.

He said that the former NBA President, Akpata “cannot be referred to as a boy under any circumstances.”

Akeredolu said, “lawyers must avoid utterances which readily inflame passion and can cause division in the association.”

He equally charged members of the Bar to embrace peace and continue to work for the progress of the association.

“I have read several comments arising from the statement credited to my friend, brother and colleague, Niyi Akintola. I am sure that he will, at a reflective moment, agree with all colleagues and reasonable people that our immediate past president, though junior in age and length of membership of our great association, cannot be referred to as a boy biologically or otherwise,” Akeredolu stated.

He also condemned the growing tendencies which predispose members of NBA to act in manner considered very strange to the established tradition anchored on diffidence, respect and dignity.

“I must also not fail, however, to condemn, in very strong terms, the growing tendencies which predispose members of our great association to act in manner considered very strange to the established tradition anchored on diffidence, respect and dignity.”

While hailing the immediate administration led by Olumide Akpata for a successful annual conference and reawakening in the Bar, Akeredolu added, “Let me start by congratulating our Association for the largely successful annual conference held in Lagos. I must congratulate the immediate past leadership for the reawakening in the Bar.”

RELATED NEWS