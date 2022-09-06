The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the lingering strike by Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) to enable students to return to school.

The newly elected President of NANS, Mr Usman Barambu, made the call at a news conference on Monday in Abuja.

Barambu described as worrisome the lingering dispute between ASUU and the Federal Government which had lasted for about seven months.

He noted that the incessant strikes had affected the academic calendar of public owned universities.

“Also, It has negatively impacted on the future of Nigerian students, as a programme of four years now would last for six years.”

Similarly, the Chairman, Communiqué Drafting Committee, Mr Usman Ayuba, urged Buhari to bring on board capable hands with experience and capacity to stem the tide of insecurity in the country.

Ayuba also appealed to the government to proffer workable solutions to address incessant clashes between farmers and herders across the country.

He called on the Ministry of Education to give priority attention to the sector in terms of budgetary allocation to meet the UNESCO standard and recommendation of setting aside 26 per cent of annual budget to education by developing countries.

The students also wanted lecturers involved in the business of Sex for Marks to desist from such nefarious activities, stressing that students would expose anyone found culpable.

