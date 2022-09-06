.

By Luminous Jannamike & Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to personally step in to broker peace between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the administration by holding a meeting with the relevant parties in the State House Aso Villa, Abuja.

NANS President, Comrade Usman Umar Barambu, while speaking with journalists at the end of the association’s national convention in Abuja on Monday, lamented that the incessant strikes by the lecturers had affected the academic calendar of public owned universities and had negatively impacted on the future of Nigerian Students, as a programme of four years now lasts for six or more years.

He promised to engage both ASUU and the government with a view to resolving the lingering industrial dispute in the nation’s university system.

“We call on President Muhammad Buhari GCFR to as a matter of urgency to use his fatherly intervention to resolve the lingering ASUU Strike by personally brokering a meeting with ASUU,” Barambu said.

Earlier, the Chairman, Chairman Communiqué Drafting Committee, Comrade Usman Ayuba urged President Muhammadu Buhari to bring on board capable hands with experience and capacity to stem the tide of insecurity in the Country.

He appealed to the Government to proffer workable solutions to address incessant clashes between farmers and herders across the country.

He said, “NANS also calls on President Muhammad Buhari GCFR to immediately sack the present non-performing service chiefs with a view towards overhauling and rejigging the entire security formation of the country by bringing on board capable and digital hand with experience and capacity to stem the tide of insecurity that is rearing ugly head in order to ensure the permanent debasement of insurgency so as to combat banditry and kidnapping in the country,” he said.

Ayuba also called on the Federal Ministry of Education to give priority attention to the sector in terms of budgetary allocation to meet the UNESCO standard and recommendation of setting aside 26% annual budget to education by developing Countries.

The Students also wanted lecturers involved in the business of Sex for Marks to desist from such nefarious activities, stressing that students would expose anyone found culpable.

NANS commended the large turn-out of Student who registered across the country during the just concluded voters registration exercise by INEC.

Comrade Ayuba advised students to obtain their voter cards and elect credible candidates come 2023.

