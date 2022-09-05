The Naira on Monday depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N434.75.

The figure represents a decrease of 0.75 per cent, compared with N431.50 to the dollar at the close of business Sept. 2.

The open indicative rate closed at N431.30 to the dollar on Monday.

An exchange rate of N437.50 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N434.75.

The Naira sold for as low as N425 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 99.68 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Monday. (NAN)

