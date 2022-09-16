The Naira on Friday appreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N436.25.

The figure represents an increase of 0.02 per cent compared with N436.33 to the dollar on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at N434.67 to the dollar on Friday.

An exchange rate of N437 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N436.25.

The Naira sold for as low as N434.50 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 46.17million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Friday. (NAN)

