By Ayo Onikoyi

The search for the next Afrobeats superstar entered a new phase last Sunday as the group stage of Naija Star Search kicked off, with celebrity OAP, VJ Adams, as the show host. Naija Star Search airs every Sunday at 8 pm on ST Nollywood Plus, ST Nollywood and ST Yoruba channels on StarTimes, and on StarTimes-ON mobile app.

Seventeen contestants, made up of young and promising music talents, were unveiled by the judges last Sunday. They will perform only Naija songs, starting with the classics and contemporaries to warm their vibes (ginger their swagger) and then singing original songs composed by themselves.

In the group phase, the contestants are grouped under the judges for mentoring. It is expected that the show’s judges, Kenny ‘Keke’ Ogungbe, ID Cabasa and Asha Gangali, will use their wealth of experience to bring out the stars in these young gems.

Aside from the electrifying performances by the contestants, the show is full of drama, intense competition and passion as the twists of the game cause mixed emotions.

Naija Star Search is a reality show aimed at discovering the next generation of Afrobeats superstars.

The host, Adams Ibrahim Adebola, popularly known as VJ Adams, is a celebrated video jockey, television presenter and executive producer. Formerly an OAP with Sound City, VJ Adams is widely sought-after across Africa to anchor trendy shows.

