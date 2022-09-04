By Ayo Onikoyi

The maiden edition of Nigeria’s first Afrobeats reality show, the Naija Star Search begins today, September 4, 2022 on ST Nollywood channels on StarTimes. Eighteen contestants have been rigorously selected by the show’s judges led by music label executive Kenny Ogungbe; celebrated music producer ID Cabasa; and singer Asha Gangali. VJ Adams is the host of the show.

The judges would look for authenticity, potential, originality and street credibility among the talents. Naija Star Search will see the contestants showcase their singing prowess while battling for a N10 million prize.

Kenny ‘Keke’ Ogungbe, the head judge of the show, revealed that over 4,000 contestants had sent in their entries for the competition.

Comparing Naija Star Search to the future of afrobeats, Kenny Ogungbe said, “Afrobeats will never die. The people sustaining it now are in their mid-twenties and thirties. To sustain it, we need to groom new talents in their teens so that in the next ten years, we will still have those holding it. We are here for the future to project the beauty of Naija music.

Speaking at the unveiling event in Lagos, StarTimes Chief Operations Officer Tunde Aina said, “Naija Star Search is fashioned to be an exclusive Afrobeats show, the first of its kind in the country. Contestants will perform only Naija songs, starting with the classics and contemporaries to warm their vibes (ginger their swagger) and then singing original songs composed by themselves.

“With guidance and criticism from the judges, these talents will be schooled in the art and business of Afrobeats music for the next three months.

The music reality show, which aims at sustaining the Afrobeats culture and nurturing young talent, is an initiative of StarTimes in association with Kennis Music.

