By Osa Mbonu-Amadi

Nnaji Fintan, Chief Executive Officer of Nahfconnects for Africa and World Inc, a record label based in Japan, says he is ready to project Nigerians in Japan’s music scene and vice versa.

Fintan in a statement on Wednesday, said that the whole essence of this was to promote Nigeria-Japan cultural ties.

He said he wanted to ensure that the two countries enjoyed some level of musical prominence across the world.

He urged Nigerian artistes to indicate interest in being mentored on this.

“On the 21st of August 2022, Nahfconnects’s record label made history by successfully putting a Nigerian artiste Bishop XL, and Nahfconnects’s Japanese Afrobeat dancers on the stage.

“This was during the just concluded SUPPER MUSIC FESTIVAL, ODAIBA LIVE 2022, making him the first African artiste of Nigeria origin to perform on that stage, one among the biggest stages in Japan.

“Nahfconnects’ simple but behemoths mission is to bring our countries closer through the promotion of sociocultural and socioeconomic activities.

“We therefore encourage young and talented Nigerians and African youths to showcase their talents to the world through Nahfconnects record label.

“Understanding each other’s culture is a gateway to a robust diplomatic and social relations between nations,” he said.

