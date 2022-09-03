.

A group, The Niger Delta Network has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Obong Umana Umana as Minister of the Niger Delta, and peladinf with the President to constitute a proper Board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), saying the Commission has overstayed without a substantive Board.

The group also commended the minister for a purpose-driven and result oriented approach to the ministry.

In a statement titled, OUR POSITION ON NIGER DELTA MINISTRY, NDDC AND OTHER SUNDRY ISSUES and signed by the group’s Director of Public Communications, Doctor John Douglas, noted that President Muhammadu Buhari actions through his timely intervention has proven beyond doubts that the president is committed to physical development of the oil-rich region.

Statement reads in part;

“The Niger Delta Network (NDW), a foremost socio-political group in Niger Delta region, in the wake of the recent happenings in the region as regards the appointment of Obong Umana Okon Umana as Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, the state of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and other sundry issues, wish to state our position as follows;

“We thank President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Obong Umana Okon Umana as Minister for Niger Delta Affairs. Obong Umana Umana is an experienced administrator with over 30 years in public office. We are fully aware of the fact that he is purpose-driven and result-oriented, which explains the successes he has consistently recorded in all the offices he has served over years including the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA), where he was the Managing Director before his Ministerial appointment.

“We further thank Mr President for not only assuring the people of Niger Delta region his commitment to the development of the area, but backing up his assurance with actions through his timely interventions, programmes and policies. As a foremost group in the region, we have sampled opinions and consulted widely across all the states in the region, and the general reactions from the people point to the fact that the region haa enjoyed tangible benefits including political appointments and physical development under the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“ We have carefully followed the activities of Obong Umana Umana since he assumed office as Minister in charge of Niger Delta Ministry, and we our findings show that he hit the ground running, making conscious efforts to follow the established mandate of the Ministry as indicated in the ministerial action plan. We are especially grateful for the directive to NDDC to recommence its scholarship programme for our youths in highee institutions. Furthermore, it is heartwarming that Mr Umana has refused to be distracted by the antics of some enemies of progress within the region who are opposed to the current efforts to reinforce transparency, accountability, and values of public service in the Ministry and NDDC.

“We further want to appeal to Mr President to consider constituting a proper Board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as the Commission has overstayed without a substantive Board. According to facts, since NDDC was established in 2020, this is the longest time that the Commission has existed without a properly constituted board as mandated by the law. As much as the people of the Niger Delta region love and appreciate the President, they are equally not happy about this continuous delay to set-up a proper Board for the Commission and it has become a burning issue in the region. We therefore call on the President to kindly act in this regards.

“Over the years, the NDDC has undertaken many intervention projects in all the states in Niger Delta region. Road constructions/rehabilitation, school renovation, building of skills acquisition centres, scholarship, etc, are some of the areas that the Commission has impacted in the region. However, it is a wellknown fact that Commission has so many abandoned projects especially uncompleted road projects littered all over the region. We wish to kindly appeal to Mr President to see to it that the Commission resumes work on these abandoned projects with the aim of completing them.

“The Niger Delta Network (NDW) will continue to be a partner in progress and development of the Niger Delta region, and Nigeria at large. We pledge our continuous unflinching support to President Muhammadu Buhari and Obong Umana Umana as they continue to work for the betterment of Nigeria and Niger Delta region respectively.

RELATED NEWS