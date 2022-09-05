By Vincent Ujumadu

THE leadership of the South East zone of Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MCBAN) has appealed to Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State not to enforce the ban on movement of cattle on foot in the state, arguing that it would adversely affect their business.

Despite the law banning movement of cattle on foot on roads in the state, the herdsmen have continued to flout the law, as cows are still seen roaming the streets in both the urban and rural areas, as well as on people’s farms.

Immediate past governor of the state, Willie Obiano had during his tenure assented to the Cattle and other Livestock Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Bill of Anambra State in 2021, although the law has not been enforced.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo had during a meeting with members of Anambra State Cattle Menace Committee at the Government House, Awka at the weekend, reiterated the ban on movement of cattle on foot in every part of Anambra State.

According to Soludo, the ban was in compliance with the 2021 anti-open grazing law of the state, insisting that enforcement of the law would take effect from this month.

“Now that we have a law banning open grazing, the law enforcement agents have been directed to implement it.

“Though the law has been in existence since almost one year ago, cattle have continued to parade certain areas in the state in contravention to the law,” Soludo said.

He applauded members of the Anambra State Cattle Menace Committee for their dedication to duty and noted that Anambra people have largely been living in harmony with herdsmen over the years.

He, however, warned that the herdsmen must conduct their businesses within the ambit of the extant laws.

But reacting to the governor’s directive, the cattle breeders said that their business would be adversely affected if the law was enforced.

Rising from a meeting in Awka yesterday, the leader of the association in the South East geopolitical zone, Mallam Gidado Siddiki pleaded with the governor to suspend the implementation of the law in the meantime to enable them educate their members more on the provisions of the law.

Siddiki said: “Majority of us (Fulanis), don’t know any other business other than rearing of cattle. Some of us were born into this rearing of cattle business here in Anambra State and we have no other place to go to.

“The herders are aware that the state governor has flagged off massive tree planting exercise in the 181 communities of the state as part of measures to control the spread of gully erosion in the state, and as law abiding citizens, we have cautioned all our members and equally urged them to protect the trees in their various host communities.

“Our members will continue to remain committed to peaceful coexistence with their host communities in the state and the South East geopolitical zone at large.

“We, therefore, call on concerned stakeholders to help us beg the governor to reverse his decision on the matter.”

