…Babayemi remain expelled – PDP

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the judgement of the Supreme Court, affirming Osun Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke as the legitimate candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the July 16 governorship election, Adeleke described the judgement as divine intervention in his project to liberate the state.

Reacting minutes after the court’s verdict, Adeleke in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, commended the judiciary and the judges for being agents of truth and justice.

Part of the statement reads,” As I noted in my statement yesterday, this project is divine and is here to stay. Our people voted for light and we must all defend and sustain that mandate built on our five point agenda for good governance.

“I call on Governor Gboyega Oyetola to start compiling his handing over notes. The people’s mandate remains sacrosanct”.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, while commending the judiciary for living up to its expectations, disclosed that Dotun Babayemi remain expelled.

The party, in a statement issued by its Caretaker Chairman, Dr Adekunle Akindele on Thursday congratulated with the Governor-elect, adding that Prince Babayemi had since ceased to be a member of the PDP and warned against any accommodation of the expelled politician in PDP matters.

“As we are rejoicing , we must note very strongly that a mole among us who was an active agent of the APC had since lost his membership of PDP. No organ or affiliates of the party should accommodate him or his agenda again within this party.

“Any member of the party who continues to romance the expelled member risks being charged with anti-party activities and may face appropriate sanction. We must get rid of fifth columnists by descending heavily on them. We must uproot them and cut down their branches”, the party Chairman stated.

“We once again congratulate loyal party members and the good people of Osun state that the light they voted for has again prevailed. We should all be rest assured that similar victory await us at the Tribunal”, it reads.

