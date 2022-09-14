Seyi Law

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian stand up comedian and actor, Lawrence Oluwaseyitan Aletile popularly known as Seyi Law has expressed grief over the passing of his mum.



The stand up comedian, on Tuesday, took to his Instagram page to mourn his late mum, claiming she was left in the cold and he was unable to cover her up.

He wrote, “My mother slept in the cold I couldn’t cover her. My mother followed me all my life and I left her along. Oh Iya Seyi I’m so sorry death took you from me.



“You were the beauty on which the candle of my life was built. My Gold has gone with the sunset and that lovely smile is not to be seen anymore.”



Seyi further stated, “God, I can’t, but praise you in everything. Thank you Heavenly Father.

Please forgive my mother and celebrate her. She suffered and yet, showed kindness and the goodness of her heart never stopped.



“Rest on my mother we love you, Mama rere!” he said.

