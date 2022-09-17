.

..as DAWN, Ondo exco cabinet pay condolences

By Adeola Badru

The Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), Saturday, disclosed that his mother, Madam Grace Akeredolu, died at the best time, having lived a life full of celebration and worthy of emulation as sympathisers continue to throng the Orogun, Ibadan residence of the deceased to condole the children.

The governor, while receiving members of the Ondo State Executive Council, led by the deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; the Director-General of the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, Mr Seye Oyeleye and the Onijuodo of Iju-Odo, Oba Festus Olumoyegun, further said his late mother chose to transit to internal life at a good time, because she just celebrated her 90th birthday.

Extolling the virtues of his mother, Akeredolu said: “Mama died well at the age of 90 years. We just celebrated her 90th birthday. We thank God for the kind of life she lived. We are seven children, and all of us survived her. Among us are a judges, professors and people doing well in other careers. We thank God for that.”

﻿”As of that time I was the only graduate in the family. Others were about to climb the ladder of education but today we have a judge and professors among us. So we thank God.”

“She was always praying for us whenever we came here. God has answered her prayers. We thank God. We are going to celebrate her as God spares our lives.”

Recalling the death of his father at exactly forty years ago, Akeredolu stressed that his mother had to labour hard to continue from where her husband stopped to see all her children succeed.

“She was most supportive of our achievements. I can’t have it better as a mother. We had a wonderful mother. And she never had any problem with my wife when we lived together in this same compound early in our marriage. My wife treated her like her own mother.”

“She was most understanding. She was a prayerful woman. And she has taken a good time to go, when people can come around and celebrate her,” Akeredolu said.

In his remark, the deputy governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who spoke on behalf of the cabinet members, said Madam Akeredolu’s prayers were also extended to those working with the governor, describing her as a good, kind and praying mother.

“We celebrate the fact that our governor survived his mother. Mama was a great mother to all of us,” he said.

Also speaking, the Onijuodo of Iju-Odo, Oba Festus Olumoyegun, expressed satisfaction with the kind of life the deceased lived, pointing out that she has a great son in the governor, who he said has done a lot for his community.

Madam Grace Akeredolu died on Thursday at the age of 90 years.

