By Nwafor Sunday

“My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities”.

The above are the words of Britain’s new monarch, King Charles III, on Friday.

While addressing a mourning nation and the Commonwealth for the first time a day after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles said: “It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply. But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others.

“This is also a time of change for my family. I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla.

“In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort.

“I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much.”

