By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA-An Australian-based Nigerian, Kennedy Ochi, popularly known with the stage name; ‘Kenny2play’ has revealed how his family background influenced his journey into the music industry.

Ochi, an Afrobeat singer and songwriter who hails from Enugu State, is a dynamic Afrobeat artiste who is pushing his genre of music; Afro fusion sound, to Australia where he currently resides.

The young promising song writer disclosed that his inspiration into music was drawn while growing up in a family where all his siblings are creative writers and artists. He is currently amongst the afrobeats artists in Australia who are using their songs to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the country.

According to him, he developed passion for music 10 years ago after being discovered during the maiden edition of (Mnet Let’s dance competition), in Lagos, Nigeria.

Kenny2play and his younger sister, Vivian represented the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Nigeria in the aforementioned competition. The Afrobeat singer and song writer said that his strength lies in his ability to mix different sounds and song writing.

He said; “I do take a lot of time to make music; I listen to my sound for months before I deemed it fit for release.”

Speaking about his music career, Kenny2play said “I am using my music to promote Afrobeat songs in Australia and around the world. Due to my love for Culture and Community, I will be performing at an Igbo Cultural event “Igbo Yam Festival 2022” this September at Le Mirage Events. The Iri Ji Yam Festival is the largest Community Event in Victoria.

“I am also part of the Prince Entertainment team that has successfully organized the best and biggest Afrobeat events in Australia this year. My many years of craft development have exposed me to meeting a good number of Afrobeat and Pop Artists in Nigeria and a few other African countries. My debut singles “Go Shawty” and ” Selfish” are currently receiving massive positive reception across the globe.

“My latest gigs and performances include “Omah Lay Boy Alone Australian Tour” where I was a support Artist. We toured Sydney at Metro Theatre, Brisbane at Blackroom, Canberra at The Australian National University theatre, Perth at Metro city, Melbourne at Festival Hall, and Adelaide at Show Ground, all in April 2022. In June 2022, I performed as a support Art to Ruger, on Ruger’s “The Rugged Tour 2022 Australia.

“The tour happened in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney. Also, in the REMA RAVE & ROSES Tour Australia, I performed as a support Art in Perth, Melbourne, and Sydney. In October, I will also be featured as a support Artist on the Afro Classic Australian Tour by Kizz Daniel in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.

“Some of the few projects I have worked on include Adekunle Gold’s cover for his Five Star challenge. Apart from working on the video of my singles, I am currently working on my new single with popular Nigerian Afrobeat singer and songwriter, Michael Adebayo Olayinka popularly known as Ruger. Ruger came into lime-light 2021 after he signed a record deal with D’Prince “Jonzing world record” with publishing and distribution deal with Columbia Records, and Sony Music Entertainment, U.K division.”

