



Ikenna Ikeme, General Manager, Regulatory Affairs, MTN Nigeria(front row/middle), flanked by the MTN-MIP Fellows after training session at Lagos Business School (LBS).



Fellows of the MTN Media Innovation Programme (MIP) at the School of Media and Communication (SMC) and Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University (PAU), are currently in South Africa on a study trip to the University of Witwatersrand.

The trip, part of the six-month certificate course at PAU, is coming after the fourth month of the programme.

At the University of Witwatersrand, the Fellows will engage in interactive sessions on creativity and innovation, explore opportunities in the media business and provide solutions to some of the challenges to successfully running media businesses in Africa.

They will also gain insights into the role of the media in promoting Pan-Africanism, thus strengthening the bond between Nigeria and South Africa.

The Fellows will also visit and tour MTN Group’s Head Office in Sandton, explore the Y’ello Innovation Centre and pay a visit to the South African High Commission.

They will explore the city of Johannesburg, visiting monumental locations and engaging in exciting experiences.

The Fellows are Chima Akwaja of Leadership Newspaper; Peter Oluka of Techeconomy; Adeyemi Adepetun of Guardian Newspaper; Wasilat Azeez of The Cable Newspaper; Uhuotu Omilabu of Inspiration FM; Damilola Fajinmi of Megalectrics; Sakina Ahmed of Fombina FM; Abidemi Dairo of Channels Television.

There is also Mike Okwoche of TVC News; Vanessa Obioha of Thisday Newspaper; Temitayo Jaiyeola of Punch Newspaper; Elsie Godwin, a digital content creator; Agbonkhese Oboh of Vanguard Newspaper; Nahimah Ajikanle-Nurudeen of AP News; Ejekwonyilo Ameh of Premium Times; Daniel Adeyemi of TechCabal; Samson Akintaro of Nairametrics; Razaq Ayinla of Businessday; Esther Ndu of Arise News, and Ugo Onwuaso of Nigeria Communications Week.

The MTN-MIP is a fellowship for journalists (media practitioners across the entire spectrum, including social media), and it is designed to help them build capacity at both professional and business levels.

The programme aims not only to expose participants to the vast opportunities in one of the fastest-growing industries in the world, technology, but also to equip them with the essential ICT skills to tap into the opportunities in some of the lucrative spheres of the industry, enabling them to do their job better.

At the end of the programme, there will be a graduation ceremony, where the most outstanding participant will be awarded a grant to participate in and cover some of MTN Nigeria’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

In addition, Fellows will have access to professional resources and mentorship from SMC’s faculty.

