By Benjamin Njoku

Talented Nigerian singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi has surely reinvented not only himself but also, his music as he drops his second single and art, ‘Personal Baby’, off his yet-to-be-titled debut album.

The track follows ‘June’s Legalize’ as the second single on the project.

Like Legalize, Personal Baby deals with love, but this time, it’s from a somewhat darker perspective.

Mr Eazi enlisted notable Beninese artist, Dominique Zinkpe to hand paint the cover image for Personal Baby (Zinkpe’s piece is entitled L’amour en tête, meaning Love in mind).

The art video captures the recording process of the song with Nigerian songstress Teni and Grammy Winning producer Kel P, while in Accra, Ghana, and also the creation process of the artiste Zinkpè in his home studio in Abomey Calavi, Benin.

As he revealed, art continues to be a mainstay theme of his new album and every song will be represented in the form of a series of individual physical artworks created by different contemporary African artists. These pieces will be tokenized and shared with the public through specially curated metaverse and physical events.

The song ‘Personal Baby ‘and its official music video have since been released on Youtube.

RELATED NEWS