By Miftaudeen Raji

Mrs. Amoke Eweje, the mother of a young man, Ayodele Eweje, who accused operatives of Amotekun Corps in Ogun State of shooting her son, Ayodeji Eweje has demanded for justice.

The aggrieved mother, who accused Amotekun of tagging his son as a cultist, said his son was shot on May 24, 2022 at the inauguration of the Adigbe-Panseke road by the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun.

Ayodele has since been hospitalized at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Abeokuta.

Amoke said she discovered that her son was with the Amotekun Corps through the police.

She said, “It was through the police that we were able to know that truly, Ayodeji was with the Amotekun Corps, and was taken to their Imeko-Afon office for a reason known to them.

“Now, they have destroyed his leg, he cannot walk again. They just abandoned him there at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta without taking care of his hospital bills,” she lamented.

Speaking to newsmen on his sick bed at the FMC Abeokuta, the victim said he was never told anything as regard his offence he commited.

He said, “I joined other onlookers at the overhead bridge at Panseke when the law enforcement officers told us to leave, I obeyed, but maybe the man thought I was not fast enough, he gripped me and handed me over to the Amotekun corps. After the event, rather than letting me go, the Amotekun men took me to their office at Oke-Ilewo without telling me what my offence was.

“What I can remember was that on a certain Sunday evening, I was told to come out and on getting out, an officer told me to climb into the roof for a certain repair of the office. While doing that, another one came and shot at me, alleging that I wanted to escape from custody.”

Reacting to the development, the Ogun State Commander of the Amotekun Corps, David Akinremi, informed that Ayodeji and his gang had been on the wanted list of Amotekun for a long time.

According to Akinremi Ayodele, was a notorious cultist, who had been tormenting the Adigbe area of Abeokuta.

He said, “When he was apprehended at Panseke during the commissioning of Panseke Adigbe road by the governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and handed over to us, he was taken into our custody and we began investigation into his past deeds.

“It was during the investigation that he escaped to Imeko, where he was apprehended again. We tried to profile him again, but in the process, he wanted to escape through the ceiling of the custody he was kept in. It was then our personnel shot at his leg, and immediately we took him to hospital for treatment,” he added.

