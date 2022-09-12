… As One Wellness Centre revolutionise Assisted Reproductive Care in Nigeria

By Juliet Umeh

As 1 in 4 couples in Nigeria are challenged with infertility, experts on Wednesday in Lagos said most of the causes are treatable. However, the said early presentation is key to finding solution.

To close the gap, One Wellness Centre has unveiled its Best-in-class gynaecology care with modern equipment to provide standard and quality care in Assisted Reproductive Technology, ART.

The experts who spoke during a panel discussion at the event decried the late presentation of Nigerian couples seeking infertility treatment, stating that these couples visit hospitals when it is almost impossible to help them.

They regretted that Nigerians are yet to fully embrace adoption; hence the need to adopt technology to help many couples in Nigeria increase their family.

The experts who acknowledged that some cultures in Nigeria celebrates births of children said there was need for Nigerians to begin to change the culture to help the average Nigerian couple as well as let them know that parenting is not necessarily by born.

A cording to them, Most Nigerian women present very late and some wait as much as five to 10 years before seeking help. Addressing the journalists during the tour of the facility, the Practice Manager, One Wellness Centre, Chibuki Aigbe said they have invested heavily in technology and are offering bespoke and well-tailored management protocol and specifically Assisted Reproductive Technology.

She said after COVID, they realised they could manage healthcare and saw that a lot of people always visit other countries for healthcare when it can be provided right here in the country.

“It is a hyper-modern fertility centre furnished with ultramodern equipment in a welcoming and soothing ambience. The centre provides a reliable and comfortable alternative for individuals seeking best-in-class reproductive healthcare.”

She added that their specialists and embryologists are trained, certified, and experienced globally.

“They bring years of research and experience (providing reproductive health care solutions) to every consultation. They are committed to replicating the success stories in other countries in Nigeria,” says the practice manager.

She said One Wellness is a hyper-modern fertility centre furnished with the latest state-of-the-art equipment in a welcoming and soothing ambience and provides a reliable and comfortable alternative for individuals seeking best-in-class reproductive healthcare.

On what stands it out, she said OneWellness fertility centre was designed to ease the pressure and concerns that typically accompany reproductive health investigations.

“From the first consultation to post-procedure care, the OneWellness centre is equipped to alleviate the pressure and fears patients typically have when they undergo investigative reproductive healthcare.

The staff’s expertise, professionalism, and state-of-the-art equipment will completely put them at ease and significantly reduce their fear of procedure failure, thereby positioning them for improved success.

“Our specialists and embryologists are trained, certified, and experienced globally.

They bring years of research and experience (providing reproductive health care solutions) to every consultation. They are committed to replicating the success stories in other countries in Nigeria.

Some of the specialised procedures offered by the centre include; obstetrics and gynaecology procedures, assisted hatching, assisted reproductive technology, In vitro fertilization, and Intra-Cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), cyrogenic egg and sperm storage, Intra-Uterine Insemination (IUI), reproductive cells and embryo freezing and colposcopy among others .

She called on Nigerians to collaborate with the centre to help more families grow.

Some of the panellists who encouraged collaboration among reproductive health experts are Gynaecologist and Obstetric Consultant, Dr Joe Khalife; Dr Jean Nassar, the IVF and Obstetrics and Gynaecology Specialist (OBGYN) One Wellness Centre; and the CEO of Cedacrest Hospital, Dr Felix Ogedengbe.

