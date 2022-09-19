By Arinze Azoma

Morning Fresh, one of the country’s dishwashing liquids produced by PZ has kicked off a national consumer promo tagged, ‘the 30 million Naira Gang promo’ as part of a series of activities to commemorate 30 years of blazing the trail in the dishwashing liquid category in Nigeria.

The promo which will run from now till Wednesday, December 14th with Live Draws beginning Friday, September 23rd is targeted at rewarding loyal consumers with amazing prizes such as; kitchen makeovers, refrigerators, generators, microwaves, washing machines and to top it all, 30 millionaires will emerge at the end of the promo.

.According to Daniel Gyefour, Regional Head of Marketing, Africa, PZ Cussons, the 30 million Naira Gang Promo is aligned with Morning Fresh new brand positioning of caring for those who care by softening the tough job of cleaning, and offering value add to its loyal consumers.Speaking at a press conference in Lagos Gyefour said the brand is one that cares for ‘everyday sheroes’ the well-centred woman who makes strong contributions to society through nurturing happy families.

“The brand exists to serve the hygiene-conscious woman, who prides in keeping her kitchen clean and taking good care of her family. The brand is definitely the best companion for caregivers in softening tough jobs and caring for those who care, bringing the home and family together with love,”

Gyefour said.Noting that it has been over 3 decades since the product was launched into the market, Gyefour said the N30 Million Gang Promo is the product saying thank you to its loyal consumers for joining the brand on a journey that began 30 years ago and trusting it to deliver on a solution that enhances dishwashing.

On the modalities of the 30th-anniversary consumer activation, consumers can participate in the ongoing 30 million Naira Gang promo, by submitting any 2 labels of Morning Fresh 1 litre Original Fresh, Zesty/Lemon or 700ml Antibacterial pack at any of the accredited redemption Ccentres and qualify for the weekly draws. Consumers can follow @MorningFreshng on social media for more details on the promo and the full list of accredited redemption centres.

Winners will be required to produce proof of name, a valid ID card and the phone number used in participation for authentication.“We are excited to celebrate this milestone with our consumers. It has been our delight to consistently deliver innovative and quality dishwashing solutions

carefully-packaged in three variants – Original Fresh, Zesty Lemon and Antibacterial – yet same viscous consistent formulation, allowing consumers to experience ease in cleaning dishes and the kitchen environment,” Gyefour added.

