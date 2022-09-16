.

*Obi leads in all age categories; APC, PDP, Nigerians speak

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Peter Obi of Labour Party coming tops, leaving both Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, trailing behind, could be an eloquent indication that if the Labour Party does its home work very well, it could be on its way to shaming those who gloat over the LP as structureless, with only social media followers.

The results indicate that it is absolutely possible for Mr Obi to win the 2023 presidential election, contrary to opinions of some individuals especially among biased Igbo politicians who suggested earlier that a vote for Obi is a wasted vote; the polls put to rest their subjective views.

“It is worthy of note that 69% of those aged 18-25, 76% of those aged 26-35, 77% of those aged 36-45, 87% of those aged 46-60 and 89% of those aged 61+ responded saying that they would definitely vote in the coming elections”, ANAP foundation stated, adding, “The age groups that expressed the greatest willingness to vote were those between 46-60 and 61+ years. On average, the Poll shows that almost 8 in 10 registered voters are absolutely certain that they would be voting in the next presidential election. If they stay committed, then we could witness a huge turnout in the February 2023 elections.

“Furthermore, Peter Obi led the pack in virtually all the age categories i.e., his leadership was not confined to the youths only”. Statement on the earth-quaking NOI poll results released by ANAP’s founder Atedo Peterside, which described Rabiu Kwakwanso of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, as a ‘dark horse’ in the race, for coming 4th, “showed a significant lead for Mr. Peter Obi with 21% of voters proposing to vote for him if the presidential election were to be conducted today; and 13% each proposing to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who are both tied in second place. Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso was a distant fourth with 3% of voters proposing to vote for him”.

Another interesting thing about the poll is, data from ‘the wide-ranging poll’ show five major reasons; the need to tackle insecurity (45%), the Economy (20%), Education (9%), Unemployment (7%) and Poverty alleviation (4%), the 2023 general elections may witness turn out of more voters. Obviously, the masses have been battered by impact of bad governance. In all of this, the All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Campaign Council, will neither listen to NOI nor accept its poll results. In a swift reaction, the APC Presidential Campaign Council through its Director, Media and Publicity, Mr Bayo Onanuga said “NOI Polls made wild and incredible permutations on the presidential elections”, noting that “We’re working on margin of victory that’ll be too wide to contest, APC Campaign replies NOI Polls.

“We are unperturbed by these dubious and unreliable statistics because our research shows that NOI Polls have been off the mark at critical election periods in recent times”, the council stated. The campaign council further stated that the “APC is putting in place structures that will make its margin of victory so wide that it will be difficult for the opposition to contest it at the tribunal”. It boasted of a sweeping victory at the forthcoming election, stating that, “Our party is putting every necessary machinery in motion to win the federal elections with a margin that will be too wide to contest.”

“Our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu recorded the highest votes of a senator across the country under the Social Democratic Party in July 1992. He will do it on nationwide scale on February 25, 2023”, the council boasted.

The campaign council went ahead to reference previous polls conducted by NOI, in which the candidates that pulled the highest results, were not victorious at the general election, therefore, describing “NOI Polls as an anti-APC research organization”, with its present report as, “wuruwuru”, meaning lacking credibility. It noted that the NOI has chosen the preferred candidate “and has decided to use fake, dubious statistics to package him to the Nigerian voters”.

No one expects anything less from the other parties. The poll results serve as a moral booster to the OBIdient family. While many believed that the youths are the ones championing the OBI/Datti campaign, the polls result have proven otherwise and the people cease the opportunity to air their views. @Pst Terzungwe John, They will continue to argue and blame until OPeter Obi will be inaugurated as [email protected] Eugene, …

This same Peter Obi that is structureless is now their nightmare…the generality of Nigerians will show them the size of our wrath in [email protected] bets; Peter Obi is now a threat; the game is becoming interesting. @Beauty Abayomi; APC and PDP (Aki and Pawpaw), have united against Peter Obi, we will resist [email protected] Omos; If Labour Party will be this strong such that it will make major political parties to catch cold and be restless, with time, who does not give up will make [email protected] Okpohs; Before this online poll, Peter Obi had been labelled Social Media President by anti-Obi-dients. So why are they crying foul?.

After all elections are not won on social [email protected] Chikezie; If only our INEC will be sincere to themselves, PDP, APC and even ANPP, will all cover their faces in shame come 2023. Peter Obi doesn’t have a rival, just know this and be free. It’s not only APC which is embittered by the outcome of NOI’s poll, the PDP and ANPP have also expressed their disappointment. While speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, the spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign Daniel Bwala, “questioned the techniques deployed for the exercise, claiming Obi is basking in the euphoria of hallucination”.

Bwala insisted that a “normal poll that will attract credibility will be a poll that will clearly release the sample size and the margin of error as the report is being released because the sample size and the margin of error will help in identifying whether the polling was actually carried out correctly or not.”

Then, you can further ask for the sampling. Was it done through a phone call? If it was done through a phone call, then the people who did not have phones were probably not part of the polling.”

“You also go to the extent of demographics and the place where the polling was carried out. I know they said it was a random sampling. But then, because of the result, I’m tempted to believe that this polling was carried out online because Peter Obi has a number of people who are very active for him online much more than the other candidates. He noted that majority of Obi’s supporters are “bots on Twitter — they are not real human beings.”

According to him, “If you take away 57.5 percent of people who are active for him, who probably live abroad and they don’t have voter cards and they are likely not to come to vote, what it means is that Peter Obi is basking in the euphoria of hallucination, and this polling is a true reflection.”Also, the NNPP claimed that it is not disturbed by the poll, saying several similar exercises from the same organisation have failed in their projections.”We are not hurt in any way. Absolutely, we are not hurt.

In fact, I was contemplating not coming to this programme because coming here means we have made the people who promoted the poll achieve what they want to achieve,” the spokesperson of the NNPP Abdulmumin Jibrin said on Politics Today. “All they want to do is to create a public conversation so that we continue to talk about it; creating the image as if Obi is very much ahead.”For the LP, the poll results indicate that Nigerians are prepared for a fresh and desirable change in the way the country is governed.

“It shows that Nigerians have come to terms with our reality that there has to be a change and a new order from the old because it is very obvious they are languishing in abject poverty,”. the party’s spokesman Abayomi Arabambi was quoted as saying, adding, “There are no jobs for Nigerians. Schools are under lock and key due to executive rascality and malfeasance of the present administration.”

