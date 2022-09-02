Newly appointed Microsoft ATO MD, Kunle Awosika

By Biodun Busari

The global tech giant, Microsoft has appointed Nigerian information and communication technology (ICT) guru, Kunle Awosika as the managing director of the Africa Transformation Office (ATO).

According to Business Insider, Awosika has held various positions at Microsoft, including being one of the three pioneer team members when Microsoft opened its office in Nigeria.

Awosika’s track records

He also has a deep understanding of the business environment to grow and propel investment for the company in digital infrastructure, skilling, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and startups.

The ICT expert has a track record of strong people leadership, innovation and sharp business acumen, founded on an in-depth understanding and passion for Africa’s growth in his 22-year-long career working in different countries.

He was also a director of Enterprise Business and Country Manager Microsoft Kenya and director of Small and Medium Corporates, Emerging Markets.

Speaking about his new role, according to Business Insider, on Wednesday, he said, “I am passionate about Africa’s incredible potential to become a truly connected continent that exports digital goods and services to the rest of the world.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to meaningfully impact this growth and help unlock the continent’s full digital potential.”

New role

He added, “I look forward to playing a role in unlocking Africa’s potentials as the ATO develops and steers strategic partnership with governments, international organizations, and partners to accelerate digital transformation agendas and fuel a knowledge-based economy.”

Awosika succeeded Wael Elkabbany who served as the head of the Africa Transformation Office (ATO) for nine months before being appointed as the firm’s head of the Africa Regional Cluster.

In his welcome speech, Elkabbany noted that Kunle’s rich experience and zeal for Africa’s growth suit him well for the office he has just assumed.

“With his multifaceted experience of the continent and deep understanding of transformative technology, Kunle Awosika is ideally placed to lead the strategy, investments and initiatives of Microsoft’s transformation plans for the Africa continent,” said Elkabbany.

