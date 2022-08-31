The GameFi sector of the coin market is rapidly growing, and many projects are launching into the space. Top projects in gaming and the Metaverse world like Decentraland (MANA), Axie Infinity (AXIE), The Sandbox (SAND), etc., have all enjoyed considerable market success and have given early adopters good return on investments at a point. The good news for crypto enthusiasts looking for ways to multiply their assets is that they’re various options to pick from, although it comes with a downside — difficulty in choosing a good gaming project.

We review three other GameFi tokens that experts believe can bring considerable ROI in the coming months. They include Metacryp (MTCR), STEPN (GMT), and FunFair (FUN). Check them out below.

STEPN (GMT) – Gaming Central Platform

STEPN (GMT) is a GameFi (gaming + DeFi) token built on the Solana blockchain. It’s a fast-rising cryptocurrency in this niche with a daily increase in adoption due to its innovative use case that affects individuals’ daily lifestyles. STEPN is regarded as a ‘Self-styled lifestyle app at the forefront of the Web3 evolution’.

STEPN combines the conventional P2E (Play-to-earn) model of most gaming platforms with fitness applications to build a novel move-to-earn (M2E) model. The platform aims to promote healthier lifestyles through incentive mechanisms and revolutionize the fitness application market. The application is available on the most popular mobile versions, including Android and iOS.

STEPN is easy to use to get fit and also earn. Upon downloading the app and creating a wallet, you can purchase a pair of NFT sneakers which you can use to run or walk around the metaverse space and earn while doing that. In-game rewards are also available for users, including daily energy allowance, customized sneakers, etc.

STEPN token (GMT) powers these functionalities. The high adoption potential of the fitness app puts GMT on a pedestal for market success. The token currently sells slightly above $1, but experts believe it can make an upward rally way beyond that point in the coming months.

FunFair (FUN) – It’s All in the name

FunFair is another digital asset in the gaming industry developed to provide users with unlimited FUN. The funFair was designed for the online gaming and gambling industry. It is fast, transparent, secure, and open to all potential adopters to harness its benefits.

The crypto project combines the features of the Ethereum blockchain with Stack (a top-notch technology), which improves the functionality of the platform and its benefits to players and developers aiming to build DApps on it.

FunFair aims to reduce obstacles between players and operators while giving players total control over their funds. Developers integrate the burn strategy to keep FunFair’s value and ensure that transactions in the wallet with the native token are gas free.

The FunFair (FUN) is currently an ERC-20 token selling at a low market price. The increasing surge of online gamers and gamblers into the crypto market could see its adoption and popularity, resulting in a price increase in the coming months. Experts believe most people might benefit from its early adoption, eventually rallying beyond its $0.1 all-time high mark.

Introducing MetaCryp (MTCR)

MetaCryp (MTCR) is a new cryptocurrency set to launch in the GameFi space of the cryptocurrency market. The platform aims to help individuals explore and effectively utilize the opportunities that lie abound in socializing, metaverse, NFTs, P2E, and DeFi in general.

The platform will provide solutions to the existing problems users face using most current platforms, which include Onboarding friction, lack of trust, high fees, restrictions in the community, delayed settlement time, etc. It will feature GameFi functionalities like in-game assets and NFTs, leasing of in-game assets, Tournament features, and native tokens.

MTCR will be the native token of the platform, and it will serve different utilities ranging from governance, rewards, restriction bypass, etc. The token will soon be available on presale at a low price, and reports from various sources indicate that it could make a good buy in the long run.

Available presale bonuses also make buying at presale profitable. You can get 32% more tokens on your first purchase and an additional 9% if you buy at the first stage.

