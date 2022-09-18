By Sylvester Kwentua

There was a funny exchange on Twitter between former Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel Smith and her Twitter followers recently. Angel Smith, who is blessed with a killer body, took to Twitter to share her experience with men who won’t stop staring at her, whenever she goes to use the gym.

“Men will literally stare at me in the gym as if there’s something they want to collect from my body.” Angel tweeted.

Her tweet got many of her followers wondering if she was serious or just joking. Some even went as far as telling her she had a sexy body that men would surely die for.

The funniest of them all was from a Twitter user, @ImYoungP22, who was blunt with her. In his response written in Pidgin English, the user told her the body she had was surely going to make men go mental.

“Sister wetin you carry for front make all the guys dey mental abi! you wan tell me say you no know wetin you carry for front? say wetin you get dey kill person? Nah who be your papa ooh make I go greet am ooh ! I say sister your body is fire oo; all guys just dey mental for your body(Sister your body makes men go mental, would you say you don’t know what you possess? Who is your father, I want to visit him. Sister, your body is on fire; all the guys are going mental over your body).” YoungP replied.

Instagram sensation, Betty Klait becomes Deluxe Body International’s brand ambassador

A top brand in the beauty and skincare industry in Nigeria, Deluxe Body International has added Instagram beauty and sensation, Betty Klait to her family of brand ambassadors and influencers. Three other influencers were also unveiled at the same time Betty was presented.

Elizabeth Israel-Kona, the Founder of Deluxe Body International was effusive in her assessment of the influencer who she said has all the attributes that resonate with their ideals and the identity of the brand.

“She understands the importance of looking after her skin despite a hectic schedule which makes her happy to work with us. We love her fresh sense of style, upbeat spirit and like us, recognizes the importance of self-care,” says the Founder

“Her keen interest in her skin care routine; her means of communication with the public; her poise and brand identity; and lastly her complexion sealed the deal for us,” she added.

On what will be expected of the brand ambassador, Elizabeth Israel-Kona was optimistic that their ambassador will create content for promotion and generate sales by being sincere about the company’s products and services.

Elizabeth Israel-Kona, the founder of Deluxe body international, established the brand in 2021. Although she has been in the skincare industry before 2021, she officially entered the skincare industry in 2021 full scale.

