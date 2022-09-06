Growing artiste, Sunday Joseph Luck popularly known as “NBA Josh” is a rapper and songwriter signed to OTM “OUT THE MUD” Records.

NBA Josh is a striving act from down the shores of the South-South, Rivers state, Nigeria.

He once applied his musical training on the Trap genre before discovering he had strength in another genre ‘AfroSwing’.

Still striving to have a distinct sound by having a mix of Trap and Afroswing, he is already building himself in the music industry to stay relevant while showcasing his art.

NBA Josh has collaborated with different artistes in and outside his state, also with Nigerian musician and record producer 1da Banton.

They both released a song “Starboy”, the new single being one of the most streamed song from NBA Josh, it had a great rhythmic delivery and well-blended vocals.

Teaming with Label mate Lifestyle Szn, they just released a drill jam, A-LIST WEAPON. Coming through with that is the EP from NBA, with features and great tune.

Anticipate the EP with a smash hit coming to your ears on the 1st of September 2022.

