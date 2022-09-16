By Adesina Wahab

THE College President, National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, NPMCN, Dr Akin Osibogun, yesterday, raised the alarm that the brain drain in the medical sector is not only affecting the number of candidates applying for fellowship examinations, but that the number of medical teachers in the country is rapidly declining.

He stated this during the 40th annual convocation of the college and the award of fellowship.

Osibogun said: “This will affect the availability of medical specialist manpower as well as availability of medical teachers in the country. If we don’t address the problem urgently, it may create a spiral in which the inadequate manpower will be compounded. We need to put in place mechanisms to train more and mechanisms to retain trained manpower through improved work climate and conditions of service including financial and non-financial incentives.”

Osibogun added the college has produced over 7,500 medical and dental specialists since inception.

A total of 416 medical and dental specialists graduated from the college.

Meanwhile, the Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado- Ekiti, ABUAD, Chief Afe Babalola, SAN, was among those given jhonourary fellowship of the college.

Babalola, who was represented on the occasion by ABUAD’s Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Sylvester Ojo sought the collaboration of the college with ABUAD.

The legal luminary noted that the setting up of ABUAD Teaching Hospital was informed by the need to make quality health care services accessible to the ordinary Nigerian.

