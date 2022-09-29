By Nwafor Sunday

The founder of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, Amen, Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has resumed operation at the ministry, months after it was suspended.

The ministry was suspended indefinitely on June 18, 2022, by the Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev Dr. Callistus Onaga.

Giving reason the ministry was suspended; Bishop Onaga argued that Mbaka had continuously violated all the tenets of Catholicism.

His letter read: “In the light of the happenings in the Catholic Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy Enugu: capable of undermining the Catholic faith and teachings; and after several fraternal corrections and admonitions to Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka, the Chaplain of the Ministry.

“And after having given him pastoral directives and guidelines for the Ministry Chaplaincy, which he persistently violated; and in fulfilment of my pastoral duties as the Chief Shepherd with the obligation to promote and safeguard the Catholic faith and morals in Enugu Diocese, I hereby prohibit all Catholics (clergy, religious and lay faithful) henceforth from attending all religious and liturgical activities of the Adoration Ministry until the due canonical process initiated by the Diocese is concluded.

“My decision is based on the fact that some of the teachings and utterances of Fr Camillus Ejike Mbaka at the Catholic Adoration Ministry are not consistent with the teachings and faith of the Catholic Church.

“I enjoin all the Christian Faithful to keep praying for Fr. Mbaka and the Catholic Diocese of Enugu as I entrust him and the Diocese to the maternal care and protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Queen of the Apostles.”

However, announcing the re-opening of the ministry on Thursday, Mbaka through the ministry’s facebook handle ‘Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria – AMEN’, asked his followers/adorers to converge at the Adoration ground Umuchigbo Iji Nike Emene Enugu State on Sunday, 2nd October, 2022.

He stated that the ministry will start with 10am Mass.

Read the statement below:

“Dear Adorers

“To the glory of God, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria Amen, starts on Sunday 2nd October, 2022 with 10am Mass at the Adoration ground Umuchigbo Iji Nike Emene Enugu State.

“God bless you miraculously as you come to worship God with us.

Rev Fr, Ejike Mbaka”

