Talent Management and Media Relations company, Maxtreme Inc. unveils an emerging Afrobeats singer-songwriter, Tiaz Odia.

Hailing from Southern Nigeria, Tiaz is an intriguing progressive Afrobeats newcomer born in the early 2000s with an artistry that is distinguished by emotive songwriting, mellifluous voice and rich melodies.

His debut single, “Party” is an euphonious tuneful Afrobeats song with the fusion of Pop and Soul evoking a soiree spirit for groove and fun.

The enthralling singer credits his ample love and interest in music to Wande Coal, Justin Beiber, Wizkid and Khalid. He considered the aforementioned artistes as his early influence.

Tiaz Odia is a cut from a different clothe committed to the Afrobeats to the world mandate. Give your ears to music. Stream and listen.

RELATED NEWS