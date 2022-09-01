Sen. Sandy Onor looking at the list of those affected by the inferno at Ika Ika Oqua Market when he made an unscheduled visit to the site of the inferno on Thursday

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR



Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River, Sen. Sandy Onor has promised to enthrone a proactive government in the State when elected in 2023.



Onor made the promise in Calabar on Thursday when he paid an unscheduled visit to the fruits section of the popular Ika Ika Oqua Market ( Marian Market) that was gutted by fire in the early hours of Tuesday.



Sen. Onor who was in company of a Eta Mbora who represents Odukpani/Calabar Municipal in the Federal House of Representatives said he meant every word he says and would never decieve CrossRiverians.



Onor who currently represents Cross River Central in the Senate, regretted that the APC led state government have not been responsive to the need of the people.



He maintained that it was the difference he would bring onboard when elected governor of the state in 2023.



His words : “It is very important to make the point that government must be responsive to things that happens to the people and amongst us.



“When a thing like this happens and government is not immediately around to deal with it, it is wrong and we must insist.



“That is the example we are showing here today, that is good to be responsive. These are the people, they are the reason why we are in government.



“We must move away from deceit and that is what is plaguing our state today; this must change.”



The PDP governorship candidate released cash as palliative to the affected persons to help them cushion the effect of the incident.

