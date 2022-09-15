By Ogalah Ibrahim

Many terrorists were feared killed in Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State on Wednesday when a team of police operatives engaged the hoodlums numbering over 30 in a fierce gun duel.

One AK-47 and four operational vehicle used by the terrorists were also recovered from the scene of the attack, Katsina Police Spokesman, SP Gambo Isah said.

According to the police report, over 30 terrorists riding on motorcycles, armed with AK-47 rifles, around 2:45 pm on Wednesday, blocked Sabuwa – Mararabar Yakawada road in preparation to rob and kidnap residents in the area before the police foiled the evil plot.

On receipt of the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer of Sabuwa LGA was said to have immediately led its tactical unit to the area where they engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel, successfully repelling the terrorists. Many of them were feared killed or escaped the scene with gunshot wounds.

Further investigation is ongoing, SP Gambo said.

