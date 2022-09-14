By Adegboyega Adeleye

Erling Haaland hopes to continue his superb start for Manchester City and he will be up against his former side Borussia Dortmund tonight.

The Norwegian striker has scored 10 goals in this season’s English Premier League and 2 goals in last week’s UEFA Champions League win vs Sevilla.

Manchester City make four changes from last week’s 4-0 win at Sevilla.

John Stones returns from injury while Ilkay Gundogan comes in as captain against his old side and Riyad Mahrez and Nathan Ake are also in the XI.

Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden go to the bench.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish.

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Dias, Phillips, Alvarez, Bernardo, Gomez, Foden, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand.

Borussia Dortmund make three changes from their 3-0 Bundesliga loss at RB Leipzig.

Giovanni Reyna – whose father Claudio played for City – Mats Hummels and Emre Can replace Nico Schlotterbeck, Julian Brandt and Marius Wolf.

Jude Bellingham keeps his place in the team.

Borussia Dortmund XI: Meyer, Guerreiro, Hummels, Sule, Meunier, Bellingham, Can, Ozcan, Reyna, Modeste, Reus.

Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic says they are looking forward to a reunion with striker Erling Haaland, who left for City this summer.

“Of course we are delighted to meet him again. We’re very happy with what he did on and off the pitch and wish him all the best,” said Terzic.

“His excellent start here didn’t surprise us. Already City score over 100 goals a season and he can add to that – but we hope he will not score on Tuesday.”

Borussia Dortmund are looking for their first away win against an English side in the Champions League since October 2013, when they won 2-1 at Arsenal.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Robert Lewandowski scored their goals that day.

