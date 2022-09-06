By Harris Emanuel

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, has stressed the need for federal and state governments to synergise to improve and stabilise the economy by accommodating critical stakeholders in fashioning out appropriate strategies.

It’s President, Mansur Ahmed, stated this at the 15th Annual General Meeting/Public Lecture of Cross River, Akwa Ibom branch in Uyo, noting that this became necessary because manufacturing remains one of the largest sectors in wealth creation, skills development and technology transfer.

On the importance of good road network, Ahmed noted that there was need for partnership between the federal and state governments for total rehabilitation of roads to boost movement of manufacturing activities and encourage economic development.

He made case for appropriate incentives and infrastructure to be made available to business operations as a way of encouragement to investors to come and invest.

He noted that manufacturers would be excited when government at all levels intensify efforts in encouraging investment in manufacturing, facilitating the establishment of industrial parks, granting incentives to manufacturers as well as promoting industrial expansion and employment generation.

The chairman of MAN, Cross River/Akwa Ibom branch, Giandomenica Massari, noted that the association in the last one year as a branch had introduced several innovations.

State Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Mr. Camillus Umoh, who was represented by Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Oliver Udokpo, congratulated and commended the association for contributing to raising Gross Domestic Products (GDPs) as well as boost the state’s economy.

He made reference to the recent concluded AKISAN meeting in USA, where made-in-Akwa Ibom products and delicacies were exhibited.

