Late Queen Elizabeth II

By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester United have announced that a minute silence will be held in honour of Queen Elizabeth in tonight’s Europa League game against Real Sociedad.

The monarch’s death was announced died on Thursday by Buckingham palace.

According to the club, the Europa League fixture against Real Sociedad will take place as planned.

They, however, said via a statement on their website that, “a minute silence will be held before kick-off, “which will allow the teams, match officials and everyone in attendance paying their respect to Her Majesty, The Queen. Both teams will wear black armbands and the flags at Old Trafford will fly at half-mast as a sign of our utmost respect.”

The match is billed to kick-off 8pm Nigeria time.

RELATED NEWS