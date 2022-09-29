By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Chukwudi Gideon, the son of a retired staff of the Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria, stabbed his father and then committed suicide.

Late Chukwudi was living in Wusasa, Zaria, with his parents before the tragedy.

Journalists were told that he killed himself by jumping off the Dan Magaji Flyover. His skull cracked.

Village Head speaks

The Village Head of Wusasa, Engineer Isiyaku Yusuf, said: “40-year-old Gideon stabbed his father with a knife and left him in a pool of blood before proceeding to commit suicide.

“The young man was known to be a drug addict and hardly mingled with people. He was always alone and very reserved.

“It was when people took Gideon’s corpse to his parents’ house that they discovered that his father, Mr. Gideon Tseja, 75, was lying in a pool of blood.

“Therefore people concluded that it was after he finished stabbing the father that he went to kill himself.

“The injured father, Mr. Tseja, was a lecturer at ABU. He was admitted in a hospital,” the Village Head said.

