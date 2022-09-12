Femi Falana

By Efosa Taiwo

Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana has said ‘the man’ in Aso Rock and ‘those’ rooting to succeed him are tired.

He made this assertion while speaking a the Labour Party National Retreat held in Abuja.

He said, “The man in Aso Rock said I am tired and I want to go home. Those who want to take power are also tired. Power lies in the street now.”

Femi Falana (SAN) 2022. pic.twitter.com/zXy025jqs7 — Samuel Adeniyi. (@Samuel_facto) September 12, 2022

Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) noted that Nigerians have lost faith in the current government, adding that it won’t be business as usual during the 2023 elections.

He charged the youths not to cower to intimidation, saying power lies in their votes.

He claimed that the opposition party would want to engage in vote buying, noting that they have weaponized poverty in order to achieve the strategy.

Falana called on Labour Party members not to operate on such terrain, stressing how they have the largest structure in the land in terms of people.

He said, “And what do they want to do? They want to bribe voters because they have weaponized poverty. Therefore, you cannot operate on the same terrain. You have the largest structures in Nigeria. Please go out today to revitalize those structures.

“It is not business as usual in Nigeria again. Time is on our side. Because Nigerians have lost faith. They are now running from pillar to post when they say you have no structure. Tell them the people are the structure. Power is lying on the street,” he said.

