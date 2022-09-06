By Esther Onyegbula

As this year’s inspiring edition of Mamador August Women Meeting ends with the theme: “Explore your flavour: Harnessing the potentials of the Nigerian Woman”, PZ Wilmar has empowered six female entrepreneurs with N1 million financial grants.

The August Women Meeting is aimed at fostering the innate capabilities of the Nigerian Woman as an individual and collectively for growth.

The event which began with a Masterclass by business marketing expert, Tricia Olufemi-Olumide, also educated women on Leveraging online platforms to improve businesses. The gathering which had a live audience and was also streamed online.

The meeting featured a panel comprising distinguished women as they discussed the theme “Explore your Flavour”, and explored the immense potential of the Nigerian woman.

Speaking, the Head of Marketing, PZ Wilmar, Chioma Mbanugo, said their goal with the Meeting was to create a platform that would enable women from different professions and diverse backgrounds, to discuss, share experiences, encourage, support and push each other to overcome barriers and limitations, discover their potential, see the endless and limitless possibilities of life and inspire one another to achieve fulfilment in their chosen endeavours.

The high point of the event was rewards to the six female entrepreneurs with One Million Naira worth of grants to support their goals.

In her closing remarks, Fatimat Lawal-Ademo, Assistant Category and the Brand Manager, thanked women for the contributions they make to society and hopes that they are motivated to explore their flavour and find fulfilment in their chosen endeavours.

