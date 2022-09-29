.
By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA
The Maigari of Lokoja, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammad Kabir Maikarfi III is dead.
Aged 80 years, Maigari died Wednesday evening after a brief illness in a private hospital in Abuja
He was one of the longest-serving traditional rulers in Kogi State having ascended the throne in 1992.
The Secretary, Lokoja Local Government Traditional Council, Muhammed Nalado Usman confirmed the death of the traditional ruler in a statement issued late Wednesday night.
The statement said the late royal father will be buried on Thursday in Lokoja at 4 pm.