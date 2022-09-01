Budding Nigerian singer, Princess Damaris Makonor, known as Mahriisah has released another single titled “Baby.”

The new single is a follow-up to her debut titled “Mumu” which was released in March.

“Mumu” was produced by Lambeatz.

Produced by Damie, Baby is another opportunity for Mahriisah to capture the ears and hearts of her growing fanbase worldwide.

Mahriisah’s soothing vocals and captivating harmonies drive the song on a catchy sing-along, which compliments the calm Amapiano production.

On this track, Mahriisah sings about how much she is willing to sacrifice for the love of her life.

She delivers a very memorable hook that is sure to stick in the ears of every listener.

