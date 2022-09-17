Mahrez

Efosa Taiwo

Algeria have released a 24-man squad to face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in an international friendly.

Head Coach, Djamel Belmadi unveiled the list on Saturday morning with many regulars left out.

Manchester City winger, Riyhad Mahrez and former Leicester City forward, Islam Slimani star the team to take on the Super Eagles.

Alexandre Oukidja replaces first choice goalkeeper, Rais M’Bohli.

Andy Derlot takes the place of , veteran striker, Baghdad Bounedjah.

In middle of the park, Nabil Bentaleb returns to the team after he was snubbed for years by Belmadi.

Chabab Belouizdad’s Houssem Mrezigue was also handed a first-time call-up.

The Desert Warriors will take on the Super Eagles at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium, Oran on Tuesday, September 27.

THE FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers

Zeghba, Mandera, Oukidja

Defenders

Atal, Zedadka, Benyada, Bensebaini, Mandi, Bedrane, Tougai, Touba

Midfielders

Bennacer, Zerrouki, Boudaoui, Zorgane, Bentaleb, Mrezigue

Forwards

Mahrez, Ounas, Belaili, B Brahimi, Derlot, Slimani, Amoura

