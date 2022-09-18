By Adegboyega Adeleye

Champions Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in an entertaining derby away from home to maintain a perfect win record in six games at the start of their La Liga title defence.

Rodrygo opened the scoring for Real few minutes into the game with a half-volley from Aurelien Tchouameni’s audacious scooped ball over the top of Athleti defence.

Rodrygo celebrated the goal in style by dancing with his fellow Brazilian forward, Vinicius Jr in what many have described as a big win for football.

Federico Valverde doubled Madrid’s lead while Mario Hermoso reduced the deficit before getting himself sent-off as Real Madrid made it six wins from six games this season.

ViniJrBalia – Vinicius Jr. Dances

News of a possible racial attack on Vinicius dominated the headlines in the build-up to the game as Atletico player, Koke warned the Brazilian not to incure the wrath of the home fans at the Wanda Metropolitano by dancing when he scores a goal.

Vinicius released a statement saying he won’t be intimidated by racial slurs and won’t stop dancing with Football fans all over the world including team-mates -Neymar, Gabriel Jesus (after scoring today) and others showing immense support for the youngstar.

With the #ViniJrBalia trending worldwide many anticipated the trademark dance from Vinicius Jr. He couldn’t get his name on the scoresheet though he had an assist and a great performance on the night.

However, Vinicius Jr. defied the rapturous Atleti fans and danced in his usual trademark fashion to celebrate the first goal with Rodrygo.

Adding to the racist chants before the game, Fans also threw objects at Vinicius after the Real goal and aimed racist chants at him in the closing stages. Some threw objects, including lighters, at Vinicius and Rodrygo.

Derbies are always important but today was a bit different for what happened during the week,” said Rodrygo who stepped up for Madrid who were missing the injured talisman, Karim Benzema

“We responded on the pitch, and I only talk for myself. I am very happy to play well and to score another goal.”

Young and Impressive Real Madrid

The young stars proved their mettle once again in the game. Rodrygo, Vinicius, Valverde, Tchouameni and Camavinga, are among the plethora of youngstars making waves for Carlo Ancelloti’s men at the moment.

Even Modric, Kroos, Benzema and others aren’t showing any sign of being less impressive..

Real Madrid doubled their lead when Vinicius Jr’s shot hit the post with Federico Valverde scoring the rebound.

Valverde who was coming on the back of an impressive performance against RB Leipzig in last week’s UCL encounter and Coach Ancelloti joked he would retire if he doesn’t score 10 goals, increased Madrid’s lead and celebrated by mimicking Atleti player- Antonie Greizmann’s meditation dance.

Mario Hermoso briefly gave Atletico hope of a late fightback with a goal but then all but removed it with a late red card.

The substitute scored with his shoulder with seven minutes remaining after Thibaut Courtois had missed a corner from Antoine Griezmann, making his first start of the season for Atletico as he is the victim of an appearance clause which is a huge payment clause included his loan deal from Fc Barcelona.

However, Diego Someone’s side really lost it when Hermoso was shown a yellow card for pushing Dani Carvajal and two minutes later picked up a second for shoving Dani Ceballos as they waited for a Griezmann corner.

Real Madrid’s win over derby rivals Atletico Madrid keeps the Los Galacticos on top of the La-Liga as the European champions hope for a successful title defence in the La-Liga.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid have won all six games, putting them two points clear of rivals Barcelona at the top while Atletico are seventh.

Statistics

Rodrygo has scored three goals in five La Liga games this season

Real Madrid last won their opening six games in 1987-88.

