…Calls for unity, reconciliation

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Yobe North APC senatorial candidate, Bashir Sheriff Machina has hailed the Federal High Court judgment that declared him the authentic senatorial candidate of the APC describing it as a victory for justice.

He also called on all his supporters, and indeed the people of Yobe North, to remain peaceful, and not to react in the face of any provocation.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Machina’s spokesman, Hussaini Isa which was made available to our Correspondent in Damaturu on Thursday.

Machina who declared the judgement as “no victor, no vanquished” equally called for immediate reconciliation among the two groups that exist within the party in Yobe North.

“I welcome the decision of the Judge of the Federal High Court, Damaturu, it is a victory that stands for justice. It is now time to set aside our differences and close ranks for the impending battle, the next war we must wage is the war for APC’s victory in the coming 2023 general elections”.

“I am particularly happy that the administration of Governor Mai Mala Buni places much emphasis on reconciliation as a virile tool for peaceful co-existence, we must therefore embrace it and move forward”.

Machina also thanked all his supporters for their fervent prayers and unflinching support saying, he will work hard if eventually elected as Senator to touch the lives of his constituents in a very positive way.

