L-R: UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, US President Joe Biden

By Biodun Busari

The British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, Tuesday, said she has spoken with United States President Joe Biden about working together.

Truss, who assumed the office of the UK PM on Monday said she wants to work with Biden to combat economic challenges emanated from the Russia-Ukraine war caused by President Vladimir Putin.

The third female British PM said the US and the UK are free democratic societies, hence, will collaborate to fortify their defence through the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Truss said these through tweets on her verified Twitter page on Tuesday night.

She tweeted, “This evening I spoke with @POTUS about working together as leaders of free democracies to tackle shared challenges – particularly the economic problems caused by Putin’s war.

“We will build on UK-US links, furthering our defence alliance through NATO and AUKUS.”

She also disclosed that she has spoken with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

The PM asserted that Ukraine can rely on her country for support as the war goes on.

“I spoke to President @ZelenskyyUa this evening and reiterated our steadfast support for Ukraine’s freedom and democracy.

“Russia’s attempts to weaponise energy must not deter the West.

“Ukraine can depend on the UK for support in the long term. ” Truss added.

In response to the tweet, Zelensky said he was the first foreign country’s leader to speak with Truss, adding that he has invited her to Ukraine.

