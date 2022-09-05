New UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss

By Biodun Busari

The United Kingdom, UK, has announced Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister on Monday.

Read also: Five reasons why Boris Johnson resigned as UK Prime Minister

Truss succeeds Boris Johnson who resigned his appointment as PM in July over a series of scandals.

Liz Truss is also the Conservative Party Leader gathering 81,326 votes against her rival, former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak who had 60,399 votes.

Before her emergence as PM, Truss was the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

Vanguard News

RELATED NEWS