Kemi Badenoch

By Biodun Busari

The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Liz Truss, has appointed British-Nigerian Member of Parliament, Kemi Badenoch as a member of her cabinet on Tuesday. 


Recall that Badenoch vied to be British PM as a member of the Conservative Party and made it to the top five in July. 

However, in a post on the verified Twitter page of the UK Prime Minister, @10DowningStreet, Badenoch was appointed as the Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade.

The post read, “Kemi Badenoch MP @KemiBadenoch has been appointed Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade @TradeGovUK #reshuffle”

Other cabinet members to work with Truss as approved by Queen Elizabeth II, contained in a press release by 10 Downing Street are also announced. 


They are listed below:


The Rt Hon Dr Thérèse Coffey MP as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care. She will also be Deputy Prime Minister


The Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP as Chancellor of the Exchequer


The Rt Hon James Cleverly MP as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs

The Rt Hon Suella Braverman QC MP as Secretary of State for the Home Department
Wendy Morton MP as Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip). She will attend Cabinet

The Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP has been re-appointed as Secretary of State for Defence

The Rt Hon Brandon Lewis CBE MP as Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice

The Rt Hon Nadhim Zahawi MP as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Minister for Intergovernmental Relations and Minister for Equalities

The Rt Hon Penny Mordaunt MP as Lord President of the Council, and Leader of the House of Commons

Lord True CBE as Lord Privy Seal, and Leader of the House of Lords

The Rt Hon Jake Berry MP as Minister without Portfolio

The Rt Hon Alok Sharma MP has been re-appointed as COP26 President

The Rt Hon Jacob Rees-Mogg MP as Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

The Rt Hon Simon Clarke MP as Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities

Chloe Smith MP as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions

The Rt Hon Kit Malthouse MP as Secretary of State for Education

Ranil Jayawardena MP as Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

The Rt Hon Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP as Secretary of State for Transport

The Rt Hon Michelle Donelan MP as Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

The Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

The Rt Hon Alister Jack MP has been re-appointed as Secretary of State for Scotland

The Rt Hon Sir Robert Buckland KBE QC MP has been re-appointed as Secretary of State for Wales

Chris Philp MP as Chief Secretary to the Treasury. He will attend Cabinet. 

