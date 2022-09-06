By Biodun Busari
The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Liz Truss, has appointed British-Nigerian Member of Parliament, Kemi Badenoch as a member of her cabinet on Tuesday.
Recall that Badenoch vied to be British PM as a member of the Conservative Party and made it to the top five in July.
However, in a post on the verified Twitter page of the UK Prime Minister, @10DowningStreet, Badenoch was appointed as the Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade.
The post read, “Kemi Badenoch MP @KemiBadenoch has been appointed Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade @TradeGovUK #reshuffle”
Other cabinet members to work with Truss as approved by Queen Elizabeth II, contained in a press release by 10 Downing Street are also announced.
They are listed below:
The Rt Hon Dr Thérèse Coffey MP as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care. She will also be Deputy Prime Minister
The Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP as Chancellor of the Exchequer
The Rt Hon James Cleverly MP as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs
The Rt Hon Suella Braverman QC MP as Secretary of State for the Home Department
Wendy Morton MP as Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip). She will attend Cabinet
The Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP has been re-appointed as Secretary of State for Defence
The Rt Hon Brandon Lewis CBE MP as Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice
The Rt Hon Nadhim Zahawi MP as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Minister for Intergovernmental Relations and Minister for Equalities
The Rt Hon Penny Mordaunt MP as Lord President of the Council, and Leader of the House of Commons
Lord True CBE as Lord Privy Seal, and Leader of the House of Lords
The Rt Hon Jake Berry MP as Minister without Portfolio
The Rt Hon Alok Sharma MP has been re-appointed as COP26 President
The Rt Hon Jacob Rees-Mogg MP as Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
The Rt Hon Simon Clarke MP as Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities
Kemi Badenoch MP as Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade
Chloe Smith MP as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions
The Rt Hon Kit Malthouse MP as Secretary of State for Education
Ranil Jayawardena MP as Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
The Rt Hon Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP as Secretary of State for Transport
The Rt Hon Michelle Donelan MP as Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
The Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland
The Rt Hon Alister Jack MP has been re-appointed as Secretary of State for Scotland
The Rt Hon Sir Robert Buckland KBE QC MP has been re-appointed as Secretary of State for Wales
Chris Philp MP as Chief Secretary to the Treasury. He will attend Cabinet.