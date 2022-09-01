.

By Efosa Taiwo

Liverpool have signed Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo on a one-year loan deal from Juventus.

The Brazillian has completed his medicals and has been unveiled as the latest addition to the Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Melo’s deal came in as a necessity after Liverpool went short of options in midfield following the injury suffered by Jordan Henderson in their last game against Newcastle.

Henderson joined the likes of Thiago, Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain and Nabiy Keita who are also sidelined by injuries.

Klopp had revealed that Liverpool were considering signing another midfielder if the right players were available.

Melo is expected to come in to bolster the depth of the Reds in midfield.

The 26-year-old midfielder joined Barcelona from Gremio in 2020 for €70 million but struggled to find a place in the highly competitive midfield of Barca before joining Juventus.

