By Efosa Taiwo

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi has bagged a degree in Business Management from Buckinghamshire New University, Wycombe, United Kingdom.

This is coming a few days after Super Eagles teammate and Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi also rounded off his diploma programme in Business and Management.

Sports Journalist, Ojora Babatunde took to his Twitter page to celebrate the Nottingham Forest striker.

He tweeted, “Super Eagles forward, Taiwo Awoniyi @Taiwoawoniyi18, bags a degree in Business Management from Buckinghamshire New University, Wycombe.

“Man preparing for life after football.

“Congratulations Big Awo”.

Also, Babatude shared photos of Super Falcons striker Rasheedat Ajibade in celebration of the Athletico Madrid forward completing a diploma programme in Sports Management and Coaching Psychology.

“Rasheedat Ajibade @Rasheedat08 obtains Diplomas in Sports Management & Coaching Psychology from Ei Roi London University.

“The 22-year-old Super Falcons & Atletico Madrid star continues to improve herself both on and off the pitch.”

