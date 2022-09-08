Efosa Taiwo

Polish striker, Robert Lewandowski has continued his spectacular UEFA Champions League form at his new clubside, Barcelona, netting a hat-trick in their 5-1 thumping of Czech Republic’s side Victoria Plzen.

Ivorian Franck Kessie opened scoring in the 13th minute heading home from an assist from Jules Kounde to record his first goal for Barcelona before Lewandowski got three goals in succession to grab his hat-trick on the night.

Ferran Torres completed the humiliation after latching onto an Ousmanne Dembele’s lobby inside the box.

This will be Lewandowski first hat-trick for Barcelona which has taken his tally to 8 goals this season.

The 33-year-old becomes the first player to score a UEFA Champions League hat trick for three different teams (one for Borussia Dortmund, four for Bayern Munich, one for Barcelona).

In England, Richarlison won the man of the match award after grabbing a brace as Tottenham defeated Olympique Marseille 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Marseille played majority of the second half with 10 men after defender Chancel Mbemba got red-carded in the 47th minute

Richarlison then opened his account for Spurs with a 76th minute header from an Ivan Perisic’s cross to give Tottenham a long-sought after lead.

In the 81st minute, he connected to yet another cross, this time around from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to seal the win for Tottenham Hotspurs on the night.

Other results:

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto

Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen

Inter 0-2 Bayern

Eintracht 0-2 Sporting

Ajax 4-0 Rangers

Napoli 4 – 1 Liverpool

