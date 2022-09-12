By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

To effectively achieve the legislative agenda of the 9th House of Representatives, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has made some key appointments.

To this end, he has appointed Olanrewaju Smart Wasiu as his new Chief of Staff.

The Speaker also made other 9 strategic appointments which took immediate effect.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi on Monday, Gbajabiamila said Olanrewaju’s appointment followed the resignation of the former Chief of Staff, Sanusi Garba Rikiji who in line with the new electoral law left to seek elective office in Zamfara State.

Wasiu was also the speaker’s deputy chief of staff until his elevation.

The Speaker through an official correspondence to the Clerk of the National Assembly, NASS/SPK/ADM/VOL.I/524, confirmed the appointment of the new Chief of Staff, “I have the pleasure to forward the name of Mr. Olanrewaju Smart Wasiu for appointment as Chief of Staff in the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives for your information and necessary documentation.”

“Until his appointment, Mr. Olanrewaju-Smart was the Deputy Chief of Staff and had performed his duties admirably. The position became vacant following the resignation of Hon. Sanusi Garba Rikiji to seek elective office in line with the Electoral Act 2022.”, the Speaker said.

Other appointees were fill the spaces created by the resignation of some others.

The new appointees included Olufunmi Badmus, formerly Special Adviser, Special Duties who is now the Deputy Chief of Staff, also, Abdulrauf Modibo has been appointed Special Assistant Political (North East); and Lamir Umar Ibrahim, Special Assistant (Executive Relations), Chief Kenneth Uzoigwe S.A Political (South East), Bisi Irinoye S.A (Legislative Matters), Ibrahim Ladega S.A Political (South West), Jamila Muazu, Senior Legislative Assistant, Obiageli Oni SLA II, and Kunle Bello, SLA III.

Gbajabiamila advised the new political appointees to discharge their duties in compliance with the revised Schedule of Duties in the Office of the Speaker and utmost commitment to the implementation of the revised legislative agenda of the 9th House of Representatives.

