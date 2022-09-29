NATIONAL Chairman of The Nigerian Legion, Maj-Gen. Abdulmalik Jibril (retd) and the Iyaloja General in Nigeria, Mrs Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, have joined other well-meaning Nigerians to solicit for support towards a better living for military widows in Nigeria.

They spoke at an event titled, ‘Empowering Widows of Our Fallen Heroes’, to officially launch the Military Widows Association, MIWA, led by Mrs Veronica Aloko, widow of Rear Admiral S. O. Aloko, former commandant, National War College held at Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja.

While welcoming participants to the ocassion, Aloko said that government efforts alone cannot meet their needs because of the increase in the number of widows, occasioned by the alarming insecurity in Nigeria.

Jibril, who doubled as the Father of the Day, said the event was organized, ”to raise fund for the wellbeing and upkeep of the widows of our fallen heroes. As we know, their husbands and other members of the military are always ready anytime they are called upon to put their lives on line for this country for you and I to sleep with our eyes closed. Naturally, anytime they are called upon for such services, there are always causalities and their wives and children are left behind bear the losses.

”Even as the government is doing its best, this is not enough, we therefore call upon corporate bodies and individuals to come to the aid of these widows as it is continuum. This programme is organized to launch stickers that will be used to raise fund for the widows and their children. It is being launched in the South-west today and the gesture will be replicated in other zones in the country.”

Mrs Tinubu Ojo, who was represented by the Iyaloja of Oluwole Market, Mrs Josephine Ndudiwe, expressed readiness to support the widows anytime she is called upon to do so.

In a chat with Vanguard, one of the widows, Mrs Oyeniyi Janet said “I received a call that his team was ambushed by Boko Haram. He served for 20 years living behind three children, I need another accommodation because any time from now; there will be a signal that re should vacate the barracks.”

Another widow, Mrs Alalade Adeola, who lost her husband, Olusegun domnic, a Warrant Officer with Defense Intelligence Agency, Abuja said he died on December 19, 2014 when he fell unconscious from sleep. ”I am left to cater for three children, ages 18, 16 and 13 all alone.”

Business Facilitation Bill 2022 passes 2nd reading at House of Reps

The Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provision) Bill 2022, also known as the “Omnibus Bill”, passed Second Reading at the House of Representatives.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business/PEBEC, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, the House had passed the First Reading on June 22, 2022. The Bill had also passed second reading at the Senate on July 20, 2022.

”The Omnibus Bill is an intervention of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) aimed at consolidating and amending outdated legislative provisions towards removing bottlenecks for micro, small and medium enterprises. It also seeks to ensure the sustainability of business climate and give statutory force to Executive Order 001 of 2017 on the promotion of Transparency and Efficiency in the Business.

”It would be recalled that the that the Federal Executive Council approved the bill on March 23, 2022, which was a culmination of 4 years of collaborative work by public and private sector stakeholders in the legal community anchored by the PEBEC through a sub-committee led by the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation, and implemented by a technical working group with the Federal Ministry of Justice legal drafting team and representatives from leading law firms and consultancy firms.

”Stakeholders eagerly look forward to the speedy passage of the Bill by both chambers of the 9th National Assembly and signing into law by Mr President in order to reap the attendant benefits for the Nigerian economy,” the statement read.

